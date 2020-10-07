Great Ajax (AJX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Great Ajax (NYSE: AJX):
- 10/5/2020 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “
- 9/29/2020 – Great Ajax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/22/2020 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 9/16/2020 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 9/9/2020 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 9/3/2020 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 8/21/2020 – Great Ajax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
- 8/20/2020 – Great Ajax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.50 to $11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2020 – Great Ajax was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.
- 8/19/2020 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 8/10/2020 – Great Ajax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
NYSE:AJX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 1,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $192.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.59. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $15.96.
Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 39.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
