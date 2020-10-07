Great Ajax (AJX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Great Ajax (NYSE: AJX):

10/5/2020 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. "

8/21/2020 – Great Ajax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

8/20/2020 – Great Ajax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.50 to $11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Great Ajax was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

NYSE:AJX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 1,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $192.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.59. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $15.96.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 39.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 12.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 79,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

