GravityCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $61,230.03 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 49.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $61,230.03 and $423.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 50.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00257992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00035195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00082952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.01532155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00156834 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,564,497 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

