Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) Shares Gap Up to $0.65

Shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.74. Grande West Transportation Group shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 79,976 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 million and a PE ratio of -8.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.21.

Get Grande West Transportation Group alerts:

Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Grande West Transportation Group Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size buses for transit authorities and commercial enterprises in North America. It also produces and sells spare parts. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Grande West Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande West Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.