Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.82

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 12701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The stock has a market cap of $28.68 million and a P/E ratio of -8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.37.

Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Grande West Transportation Group Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size buses for transit authorities and commercial enterprises in North America. It also produces and sells spare parts. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

