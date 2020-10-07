Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,430.43.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $96.95 on Tuesday, hitting $3,102.25. The stock had a trading volume of 304,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,071. The company has a market cap of $1,602.45 billion, a PE ratio of 121.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,208.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,724.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.94 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

