Gradient Investments LLC Buys 11,103 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 680,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,213,000 after buying an additional 131,463 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 40,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 182,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.35. 237,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,342,825. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

