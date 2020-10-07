Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,893,000 after acquiring an additional 522,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after acquiring an additional 341,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,108,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $877,964,000 after acquiring an additional 175,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,214,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $135.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87, a PEG ratio of 2,347.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.