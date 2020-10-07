Gossip Coin Trading 16.4% Lower This Week (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $61,688.66 and $20.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00027255 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003354 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003782 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

