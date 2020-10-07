Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 40.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $61,688.66 and $20.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00027255 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003354 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003782 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

