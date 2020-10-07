Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.07. 503,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 530,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $937.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 22.09, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,420,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 1,069,894 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,494,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after buying an additional 1,017,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,658,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,567,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.