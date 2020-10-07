GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.77

Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 135367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

GPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GoPro in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.76.

Get GoPro alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $782.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.03 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GoPro Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.