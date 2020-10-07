Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.52 and last traded at $86.23. 161,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 190,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.78. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 27,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,321,290.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,356 shares in the company, valued at $43,998,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $25,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 632,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,731,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,289 shares of company stock valued at $40,096,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

