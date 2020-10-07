Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Gap Up to $1.50

Shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.94. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 722 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $18.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Jobson bought 35,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,624.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,806,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,033.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 48,483 shares of company stock worth $73,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

