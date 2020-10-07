good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Trading 3.6% Higher

good natured Products Inc (CVE:GDNP) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 39,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 140,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14.

good natured Products Company Profile (CVE:GDNP)

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

