good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

good natured Products Inc (CVE:GDNP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.14. good natured Products shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 10,300 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $14.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14.

good natured Products Company Profile (CVE:GDNP)

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

