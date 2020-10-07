Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale began coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of ISNPY opened at $11.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

