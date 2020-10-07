GNY (GNY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $27,458.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last week, GNY has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $799,658.37 and $27,458.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00260660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00084156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.26 or 0.01544420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00158920 BTC.

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

