Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Sets New 52-Week High at $193.06

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $193.06 and last traded at $190.13, with a volume of 3697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Get Globant alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 139.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.41 and a 200 day moving average of $143.64.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.60 million. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Globant by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 34.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,458 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Globant by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 7.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.