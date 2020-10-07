Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) vs. Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Financial Analysis

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and Cogent Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Eagle Entertainment $656.88 million 0.00 -$153.44 million ($41.50) -0.02 Cogent Communications $546.16 million 5.34 $37.52 million $0.76 81.12

Cogent Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Eagle Entertainment. Global Eagle Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Global Eagle Entertainment has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Eagle Entertainment -31.01% N/A -29.31% Cogent Communications 6.97% -20.17% 4.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global Eagle Entertainment and Cogent Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Eagle Entertainment 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cogent Communications 0 6 3 0 2.33

Cogent Communications has a consensus price target of $81.57, suggesting a potential upside of 32.31%. Given Cogent Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Global Eagle Entertainment.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Global Eagle Entertainment on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land vertical markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet acces, streaming and broadcast live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as games, e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

