Global Digital Content (GDC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,709.00

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Global Digital Content token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $6,709.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Global Digital Content has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00433542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Global Digital Content Profile

GDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

