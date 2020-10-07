Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $8.15

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $8.88. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 3,368 shares.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides information technology services. It offers tax free shopping technology and payments, smart data, targeted marketing and business intelligence solutions. Global Blue Group Holding AG, formerly known as Far Point Acquisition Corporation, is based in Switzerland.

