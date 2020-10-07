Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Shares Gap Down to $10.67

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.67, but opened at $10.00. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 122 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

