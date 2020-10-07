GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CSFB

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at CSFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oddo Securities upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,840 ($24.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,820.81 ($23.79).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock opened at GBX 1,447.65 ($18.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,493.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,577.33. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11344.1649718 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

