GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CSFB

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at CSFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oddo Securities upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,840 ($24.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,820.81 ($23.79).
Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock opened at GBX 1,447.65 ($18.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,493.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,577.33. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26).
About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
