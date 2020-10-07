Gifto Market Capitalization Reaches $6.45 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Gifto has a total market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Coinnest and Bithumb. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00259130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00083121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.71 or 0.01494249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00156517 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 754,004,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Kryptono, Bancor Network, CPDAX, Cobinhood, Upbit, Kyber Network, Bibox, Coinnest, Bithumb, Allbit, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

