Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.83

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.83 and last traded at $71.41, with a volume of 2573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.41.
ROCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.38.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,010,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,373,000 after acquiring an additional 70,464 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 36.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 53.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
