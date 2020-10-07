Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.83

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.83 and last traded at $71.41, with a volume of 2573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.41.

ROCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,010,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,373,000 after acquiring an additional 70,464 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 36.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 53.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.