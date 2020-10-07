Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $1.08. Gevo shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 175,099 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Get Gevo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.76.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 172.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.46%. Research analysts predict that Gevo Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.