Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Bradesco Corretora

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

NYSE GGB traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. 143,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,765,109. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Gerdau had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 224.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 41.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

