Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading Up 6.6%

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares traded up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.54. 917,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,942,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -0.64.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Genprex Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNPX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Genprex during the second quarter valued at $372,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Genprex in the first quarter worth $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Genprex by 257.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 63,878 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genprex in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

