GenesisX (XGS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14,948.37

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $14,948.37 and $1.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,817,315 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.