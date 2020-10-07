Genesis Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 6,089 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 790% compared to the typical daily volume of 684 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genesis Energy by 117.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,640,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,638 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Genesis Energy by 24.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Genesis Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 163,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $594.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($2.71). The firm had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.49 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

