Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.81. 3,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 203,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Generation Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.90). As a group, analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $10,632,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $144,187,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $24,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co develops gene therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases. It focuses in the areas of liver, eye, muscle, and brain disorders. Generation Bio Co was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Generation Bio Co in November 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

