Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $225.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Generac traded as high as $213.44 and last traded at $211.86, with a volume of 1030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.37.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Generac by 212.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,494 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Generac by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 1.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,096,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

