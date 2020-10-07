Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Shares Gap Down to $125.40

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.40, but opened at $121.20. Genel Energy shares last traded at $120.70, with a volume of 22,265 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.10. The stock has a market cap of $325.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. Genel Energy’s payout ratio is presently -6.68%.

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

