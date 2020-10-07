Gary L. Fischer Sells 19,970 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $128,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,793.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AXT stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.27 and a beta of 1.93. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AXT by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AXT by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 729,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXTI shares. B. Riley Securities downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

