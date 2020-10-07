Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Shares Gap Down to $3.00

Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $2.81. Garrett Motion shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 1,305,391 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $229.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.62.

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.72. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ)

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

