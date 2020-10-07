Garlicoin Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 47.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $77,136.66 and $6.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 60,458,838 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

