Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,224.00

Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,224 ($15.99) and last traded at GBX 1,216 ($15.89), with a volume of 319701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,184 ($15.47).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Gamesys Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Gamesys Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Gamesys Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Gamesys Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,127.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 924.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Gamesys Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Gamesys Group Company Profile (LON:GYS)

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.