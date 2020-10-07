G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Trading 6.2% Higher

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.43. 985,636 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 504,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.
The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $470.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,660,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 56,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
