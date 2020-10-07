G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Trading 6.2% Higher

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.43. 985,636 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 504,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $470.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,660,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 56,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.