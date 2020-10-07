FYDcoin (FYD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,489.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a market cap of $514,197.50 and $1,489.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000616 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000065 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 511,815,682 coins and its circulating supply is 490,066,762 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.