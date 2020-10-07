FY2020 EPS Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $54.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UTI. Argus cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

NYSE:UTI opened at $5.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $176.75 million, a PE ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 0.91. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $32,493.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,727.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,630.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,294. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 476.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 62,170 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 75.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 109,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

