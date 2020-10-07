FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.21 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WABC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

WABC stock opened at $55.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.67. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 469,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after buying an additional 28,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after buying an additional 63,112 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after buying an additional 49,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

