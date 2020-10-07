Fulton Bank N. A. Trims Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Fulton Bank N. A. decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.60.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The firm has a market cap of $347.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

