Fulton Bank N. A. Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fulton Bank N. A. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,870 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,660,000 after buying an additional 73,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 579,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,355,580. The firm has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.