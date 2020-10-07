Fulton Bank N. A. Has $4.38 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fulton Bank N. A. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after buying an additional 82,790 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 116,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 269,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.71. 2,285,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,093,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $204.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

