Fulton Bank N. A. Has $3.37 Million Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 42.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,354 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 96.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,961 shares of company stock worth $4,824,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.85.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,103. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

