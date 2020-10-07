Fulton Bank N. A. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fulton Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 680,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,213,000 after buying an additional 131,463 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 40,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 182,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.04 and a 200 day moving average of $145.18. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

