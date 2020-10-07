Fulton Bank N. A. Buys 194 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after buying an additional 519,019 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 115.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,376,000 after buying an additional 362,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after buying an additional 241,810 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.33.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $6.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.69. The stock had a trading volume of 40,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.14. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

