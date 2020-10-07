Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $53,771.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,676,339.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 136,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $5,755,403.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 471,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,843,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth $167,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at $461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.70. 6,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,331. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.03 and a beta of 1.68. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $52.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

