Fruth Investment Management Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 916,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 396,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.69. 71,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,268,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

