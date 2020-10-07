Fruth Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. SYSCO accounts for about 1.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 9.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 14.6% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.3% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYY stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.75. 48,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,084. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 170.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.